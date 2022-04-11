Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $111.70 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.91 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.46.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

