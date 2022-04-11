Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 2,304 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $494,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $214.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.08 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.