Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,862 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

