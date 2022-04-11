Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 413.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $103.90 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.73 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

