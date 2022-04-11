Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,880 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $592,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

