Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,690,000 after acquiring an additional 223,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

