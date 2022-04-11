Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS opened at $71.01 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.73.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

