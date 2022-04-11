Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

