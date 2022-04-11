Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after acquiring an additional 280,722 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 498,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 184,559 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 30.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 772,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 182,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,370,000 after purchasing an additional 148,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth $6,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

