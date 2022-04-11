Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $124.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

