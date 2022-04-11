Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

