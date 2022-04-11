Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $2,788,000.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of AA stock opened at $84.15 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

