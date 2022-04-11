Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $61.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

