Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 281,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,227,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $146.08 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

