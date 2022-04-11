Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $154.75 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

