Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $184.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.46.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

