Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after purchasing an additional 461,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 558.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $113.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.43. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $94.56 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 115.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

