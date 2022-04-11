Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,202,000 after buying an additional 221,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,651,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $173.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day moving average is $194.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

