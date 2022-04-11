Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Genpact by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $58,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 9,677.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after buying an additional 780,775 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after buying an additional 465,504 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $54.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.