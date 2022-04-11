Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 243 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,181,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $153,251,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $146.00 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

