Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $262,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after acquiring an additional 978,105 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $54,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

