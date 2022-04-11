Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. Organovo has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Organovo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Organovo by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organovo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Organovo by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Organovo during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

