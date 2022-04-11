Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
ONVO stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. Organovo has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.51.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Organovo (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
