Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) will announce $67.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $72.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $286.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $293.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $341.49 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $375.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OBNK traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. 51,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

