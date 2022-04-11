Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oscar Health by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944.

Shares of OSCR opened at $8.61 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.93.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Oscar Health Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.