Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

OXLC stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $287,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

