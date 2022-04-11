Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.38.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $608.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $557.10 and a 200-day moving average of $530.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $635.89.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.