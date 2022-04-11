Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.38.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $608.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $557.10 and a 200-day moving average of $530.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $322.23 and a 52 week high of $635.89.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

