Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.80

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147.80 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 5977797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.81).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.28) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.00.

In related news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total value of £350,000 ($459,016.39).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

