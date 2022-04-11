Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

POU stock opened at C$31.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.32. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,096,320. Also, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total transaction of C$215,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,562.66. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,051.

A number of research analysts have commented on POU shares. CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.17.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.