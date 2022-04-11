Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of PRTK opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.50. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.