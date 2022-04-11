Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 215,335 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HZNP stock opened at $113.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

