PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTI stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 million, a P/E ratio of 443.44 and a beta of 0.35. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 74,281 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

