PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTI stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 million, a P/E ratio of 443.44 and a beta of 0.35. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.15.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%.
PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.