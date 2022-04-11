Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.20) to GBX 900 ($11.80) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $608.50.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after buying an additional 573,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 273,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 294,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

