Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petrofac from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.