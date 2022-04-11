Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 108,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $36,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (ÂPECOÂ), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

