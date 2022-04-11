PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $1.25 million and $73,628.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00034475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00104267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

