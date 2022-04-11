Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Up to $14.51

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $15.07. Photronics shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 35,190 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of $933.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $94,346.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,079 shares of company stock valued at $978,496. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 700,498 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $9,192,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 389,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,156,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

