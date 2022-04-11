Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,081 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $200.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.57. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.46 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

