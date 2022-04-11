Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

