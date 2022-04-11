Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of XAR opened at $121.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.10. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

