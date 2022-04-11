Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,044 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.32% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 54,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

