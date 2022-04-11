Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after buying an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

