Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $61.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.