Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

