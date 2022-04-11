Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $1.86 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Twitter by 178.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of TWTR opened at $46.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

