Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 224 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after buying an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.76.

NYSE:APTV opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.69. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.