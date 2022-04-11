Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,463 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

LHX opened at $258.03 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.71 and its 200 day moving average is $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

