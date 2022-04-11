Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,944 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.15% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

NYSE:HP opened at $45.29 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.