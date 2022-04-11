Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 627 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $109.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $93.14 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

