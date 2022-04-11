Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 639 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $242.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $180.88 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.60.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.