Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 639 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $242.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $180.88 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.
In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
