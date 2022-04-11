Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 914 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

